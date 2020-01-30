The Gist

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Bow Wow Film Festival raises money for local pets at Maitland's Enzian Theater

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge bow_wow_adobestock_291696857.jpeg
Although the work week can be pretty ruff, Enzian Theater is showing you that anything is paw-sible when you have a four-legged friend to ease your worry. Bow Wow Film Festival screens a selection of short films on all things doggy, allowing you to marvel at how these lovable companions touch the lives of so many. All proceeds from this event are donated to Greyhounds in Motion, an organization that transitions retired racers into family pets. The nonprofit organization also offers raffle items, interactions with the greyhounds and greyhound merchandise as well as the featured films. This family-friendly event is designed to raise awareness to the plight of our canine companions, and also fund animal welfare groups all over the country. While there are no dogs allowed at this event, the fulfillment garnered by those fuzzy friends on the screen will fill your heart.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $25-$50

