Orange County Commissioner says Split Oak Forest toll road approval was filed under the wrong code

Central Florida Expressway Authority, Osceola County, and Orange County

Well, maybe not Orange County.



Vice Mayor and District 5 Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla, at the Jan. 28 meeting, said she wants to revoke the county's approval for the toll road, which would bisect one of Orlando's last remaining forests.

the Florida Communities Trust, the state agency tasked with reviewing the plan, noted the proposal was filed under the wrong administrative code and that the county must resubmit the plan.



The plan, which awaits state review, is not a done deal. Either way, Bonilla told the rest of the Board that Orange County should reverse its December approval. She toldBecause of the error, Bonilla told Orange commissioners that the county should hear a motion on the reversal of its approval. The rest of the commission agreed (a decision we're sure was definitely not influenced by the public outcry). The motion to rescind Orange County's approval of the highway will be presented at the Feb. 11 meeting.