Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Bloggytown

Conservative gadfly Ben Shapiro is coming to UCF this spring

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 6:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BEN SHAPIRO/TWITTER
  • Photo via Ben Shapiro/Twitter
Yes, you read that correctly. A far-right political commentator known for "destroying" liberal ideologies is speaking to an audience of young people trying to establish their own political beliefs. What could go wrong?

UCF is one of four college campuses that will be hosting Ben Shapiro,  conservative political commentator and editor-in-chief of right-leaning news site The Daily Wire.

According to a tweet by the UCFGOP, Shapiro is making his way to Central Florida on March 23 to promote his newest book, Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings, in partnership with Young America's Foundation and the College Republicans at UCF.
IMAGE VIA COLLEGE REPUBLICANS AT UCF/TWITTER
  • Image via College Republicans at UCF/Twitter
Shapiro is known for his bomb-throwing speeches and Q&A sessions, where he "destroys the libs" by railing against feminism, reparations for slavery, letting kids determine their own gender, and anything else considered progressive.

Young America's Foundation is a conservative nonprofit organization that is, according to their website, "committed to ensuring that increasing numbers of young Americans understand and are inspired by the ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise and traditional values."



With financial support from Fred Allen, founder and owner of geotechnical consulting company GeoSoils, YAF is able to bring Shapiro to college campuses where conservative speakers are "in demand."

Before you write this off as another echo-chamber "get" between conservative groups, there was an extensive process to get Shapiro to UCF. These requirements by YAF must be met before a student organization or university can even apply:
  • Young America’s Foundation must be the sole national sponsor of Shapiro’s campus events.
  • The venue must be able to accommodate between 1,500-2,500 students and community members.
  • The school must allow for the event to be streamed live by Young America’s Foundation and allow for a professional photographer to cover the lecture.
  • The venue must be accessible to Young America’s Foundation staff and streaming crew all day during the event.
  • The event must be free and open to the public.
  • All announcements regarding tickets (if needed) and promotional items must be approved by Young America’s Foundation in advance.
  • A request for funding must be filed with the university’s student government or student activity committee.
YAF also required the College Republicans at UCF to submit a proposal outlining information on the club’s past activities and record of success, expected attendance, suggested dates and venue, a tentative schedule for the event, the amount they are offering toward Shapiro's honorarium and, of course, why Ben Shapiro should speak at their university in the first place.

The time and exact location of Shapiro's UCF event are yet to be determined. For updates, visit Young America's Foundation at yaf.org.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BEN SHAPIRO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ben Shapiro/Facebook
