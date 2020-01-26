Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, January 26, 2020

Bloggytown

Hackers stole more than $200,000 from Sumter County Public Schools

Posted By on Sun, Jan 26, 2020 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge Wildwood Middle High School - IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
  • Wildwood Middle High School
Federal agents have apprehended suspects whom school officials say scammed $206,000 from the Sumter County School Board.

Investigators say the criminal fraud involved hackers duping a school official into entering school board banking info on a fake website.

This latest hacking follows recent network attacks, from the frivolous, like a recent prank against Leesburg and Lake Mary high school, to the far more disconcerting, like the personal data breach of Pearson learning program students in Florida and a hack that knocked out hundreds of computers at Volusia County libraries.

Whether you're a county employee or staffer of a private company or simply a private citizen making your way around the net, purchasing things and filling out forms – it's always good to be extra-vigilant about what information is being shared and where.



“It’s really everybody’s responsibility in an organization – everybody is the weak point,” cybersecurity expert Gunnar Skotnicki said to local news channel Fox 35. Listen to Gunnar!

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's viral Easter Bunny hero arrested for hit and run in bunny suit Read More

  2. Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg accused of plotting Bitcoin ransom scheme against his own office Read More

  3. Micro-apartments are coming to Thornton Park, and they won't be cheap Read More

  4. Reggaeton star Ozuna to bring his 'Nibiru World Tour' to Orlando in April Read More

  5. Former Pink Floyd guiding light Roger Waters to shine on Orlando's Amway Center this summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation