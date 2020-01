Hackers stole more than $200,000 from Sumter County Public Schools

Federal agents have apprehended suspects whom school officials say scammed $206,000 from the Sumter County School Board.Investigators say the criminal fraud involved hackers duping a school official into entering school board banking info on a fake website.This latest hacking follows recent network attacks, from the frivolous, like a recent prank against Leesburg and Lake Mary high school, to the far more disconcerting, like the personal data breach of Pearson learning program students in Florida and a hack that knocked out hundreds of computers at Volusia County libraries.Whether you're a county employee or staffer of a private company or simply a private citizen making your way around the net, purchasing things and filling out forms – it's always good to be extra-vigilant about what information is being shared and where.“It’s really everybody’s responsibility in an organization – everybody is the weak point,” cybersecurity expert Gunnar Skotnicki said to local news channel Fox 35 . Listen to Gunnar!

