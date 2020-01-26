Hackers stole more than $200,000 from Sumter County Public Schools

click to enlarge
Federal agents have apprehended suspects whom school officials say scammed $206,000 from the Sumter County School Board.
Investigators say the criminal fraud involved hackers duping a school official into entering school board banking info on a fake website.
This latest hacking follows recent network attacks, from the frivolous, like a recent prank
against Leesburg and Lake Mary high school, to the far more disconcerting, like the personal data breach
of Pearson learning program students in Florida and a hack that knocked out hundreds of computers at Volusia County libraries.
Whether you're a county employee or staffer of a private company or simply a private citizen making your way around the net, purchasing things and filling out forms – it's always good to be extra-vigilant about what information is being shared and where.
“It’s really everybody’s responsibility in an organization – everybody is the weak point,” cybersecurity expert Gunnar Skotnicki said to local news channel Fox 35
. Listen to Gunnar!
