Reggaeton star Ozuna to bring his 'Nibiru World Tour' to Orlando in April

Puerto Rican-Dominican reggaeton sensation Ozuna has this week announced the dates of his upcoming "Nibiru World Tour," and one of two Florida stops will be right here in Orlando.
The tour will be bringing Ozuna's third album, Nibiru – an album that features guest spots from the likes of Nicky Jam, Anuel AA, Snoop Dogg and Diddy – to his ever-growing stateside audience, presented with big production and a live band.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.