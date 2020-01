Did you find yourself lost during this fall’s Ewan McGregor-starring supernatural thriller? Maybe it’s time to reacquaint yourself with, Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 prequel, starring Jack Nicholson as a recovering alcoholic writer stuck in a haunted hotel with only a weird kid and a battered wife for company. Grab a pitcher or two and come up with your own conspiracy theories about what the carpet means.9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; enzian.org

