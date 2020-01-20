Bloggytown

Monday, January 20, 2020

Orlando Puerto Rican residents plan pot-banging protest against ‘government corruption’ Monday night

Posted By on Mon, Jan 20, 2020 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO OF HURRICANE MARIA SUPPLY DELIVERIES VIA WIKIMEDIA
  • Photo of Hurricane Maria supply deliveries via Wikimedia
In response to the discovery Saturday of a warehouse full of untouched water and emergency supplies in the earthquake-damaged Puerto Rican city of Ponce, Central Florida Puerto Ricans plan to protest a “corrupt government” at Lake Eola tonight at 8 p.m.

Ponce is one of the southern Puerto Rican cities decimated by Hurricane Maria in 2017 (as well as multiple earthquakes and aftershocks since December), forcing many people to flee or try to get by while waiting for water and power to come back, if they were fortunate enough not to have their homes entirely destroyed.

Puerto Rican Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced fired the U.S. territory’s emergency manager and two other officials after finding the supplies, which she said the government believes have been in the warehouse since the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

But many Boricuas (the island term for a Puerto Rican) across the state, said community organizers of the Puerto Rican diaspora in a press release, feel they need to “send a clear message” that they believe not enough is being done to thwart corruption. The protesters, here and on the island, believe there to be even more supplies stashed away undiscovered.



Florida protests are planned for Miami and Orlando tonight, which will join Paro Nacional (a day of action) cacerolazo protests on the island. A cacerolazo is a protest popular in Latin America in which masses of people collectively bang on pots and pans and other items to call attention to an issue. 

The Orlando contingent plans to meet on Washington Street at Lake Eola park at 8 p.m.

Tags:

