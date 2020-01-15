The Gist

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Women's March returns to Orlando with a day of protest at City Hall

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Three years after the inaugural Women’s March on the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, Women’s March 2020 is back to protest on behalf of women and femmes. As thousands descend on Washington, D.C., Women’s March Florida chapters from all over the state gather at Orlando City Hall to demonstrate in support of the Equal Rights Amendment, racial equity, LGBTQ community protections, immigrants rights, Trump’s impeachment
and more. The day of strong-voiced sisterhood starts with a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, includes DJ sets and vendor tables, and features keynote speakers like State Attorney Aramis Ayala on prison reform and Ph.D.
student Isabel Sousa-Rodriguez on immigration and issues for transgender women. All this, plus a helping of witty, memeable protest signs? Sign us
up.

Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 | Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave. | womensmarchfl.org | free

