The Heard

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

The Heard

Reggae stars Morgan Heritage to host the iJAM Festival in Orlando this April

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 12:37 PM

  • Photo courtesy Morgan Heritage/Facebook
Grammy winning reggae group Morgan Heritage has unveiled the lineup for their inaugural, star-studded iJam Music Festival, set for April at Tinker Field. And it's a powerhouse, multi-generational lineup of reggae artists and fellow musical travelers from all around the world.

The lineup includes: Marcia Griffiths, Boris Bilbraut, Pumpa, Gondwana, Laza Morgan, Jemere Morgan, Esh x Schief, and Sailor Jane.

The iJam Music Festival happens at Tinker Field on Saturday, April 4, at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.





