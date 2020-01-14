Reggae stars Morgan Heritage to host the iJAM Festival in Orlando this April

Grammy winning reggae group Morgan Heritage has unveiled the lineup for their inaugural, star-studded iJam Music Festival, set for April at Tinker Field. And it's a powerhouse, multi-generational lineup of reggae artists and fellow musical travelers from all around the world.
The lineup includes: Marcia Griffiths, Boris Bilbraut, Pumpa, Gondwana, Laza Morgan, Jemere Morgan, Esh x Schief, and Sailor Jane.
