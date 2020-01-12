Bloggytown

Sunday, January 12, 2020

New Smyrna Beach officer resigns after flashing a gun in a bar argument

Posted By on Sun, Jan 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM

IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
Just six months after his swearing-in, a New Smyrna Beach Police Officer has resigned after allegedly pulling a gun in a bar dispute.

According to (other) police, Walter Milewski, 26, got heated with a patron talking to his friend, while he was off-duty at Uncle Waldo’s Sports Pub & Billiards in Daytona Beach. Unprovoked, police say, Milewski started screaming that the man, said he wanted to fight, and that he was "a big guy," reports WFTV 9.

Milewski and his friend initially went outside to cool off, according to the police report, but then Milewski apparently got into it with his friend, and allegedly pulled out a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the ground near his friend.
IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
According to the arrest report, Milewski then dropped the gun on the ground. His friend picked it up and they both left before police arrived.

Milewski was placed on paid leave, but within a few days, he quit. He still may face a misdemeanor charge of improper exhibition of a firearm.



