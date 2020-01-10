Orlando astrologer RJ Speiser welcomes you to the new year and Capricorn season

Illustration by Anna Cruz

I’m going to tell you a short story. It’s about a young girl named Rebecca. She doesn’t know yet that one day her name will be shortened and mispronounced. She will also be very surprised to find out that she will graduate college, become a teacher and quit along the way. She will disappoint her parents. She will not expect to manage two companies; one in the fashion industry and also the culinary arts. She will pick up many hobbies along the way, such as astrology and gardening. She will eventually move abroad to study new languages and cultures. She will spend many years learning the harsh lessons of impermanence. She will be happy to find out that she will fall deeply in love. She will be terrified to hear that she will also have her heart broken. Even more than once. Rebecca will also not be emotionally prepared for the death of a loved one. It will take her a few years to realize that she will come out 10 times stronger than before.Due to this, she will become bitter and wave her clenched fists at the world for a while. She will feel sorry for herself. She will not expect to make friends in far away places that will understand her journey and accept her as she is. She will not anticipate loving herself fully, but she eventually will. She will also visit destinations only previously read about in books during her childhood. She would be stubborn in believing that, one day, her dreams will come true. She will also be ecstatic to find out that she can choose her own path in life. She will feel immense relief when she realizes she can change her mind at any point and then, follow a new dream. She will find much happiness in this, while simultaneously experiencing great pain from how hard she must work to sustain these big dreams. At times, she will be lonely. At times, she will be overwhelmed with love. She will become a survivor.This leads directly into our new season, Capricorn. The ancient archetype of wisdom. Life experience, she’s a real bitch isn’t she? The archetype of the goat is our emotional compass. It is the 10th sign in the Zodiac. Numerically, the number 10 represents completion, fulfillment and accomplishments. If you’ve been feeling blocked, mentally icky or frustrated, please know this season kicks off the essence of hard work. Capricorn energy will push you, begging you to embrace struggle. The Capricorn says, “Without hard work, no reward.” Capricorns are ruled by the planet Saturn. Saturn is not only the father of the Zodiac but also the lord of our karma. He sets unreasonably high expectations. He demands that you complete your chores on time. He will definitely guilt and/or reprimand you for not following his rules. It’s a tough planet and sign to grapple with but also, one of the greatest gifts of the Zodiac.You see, Rebecca lives in all of us. Life is an ever changing flow of getting our ass kicked and then, learning to let go. Rebecca wants you to hear her story because she hopes that you, too, will remain determined and resilient. You may not know exactly what is missing right now from your life, but one day, you will find that thing. There is strength in humility, power in kindness, joy in defeat and, always, hope in darkness. You cannot buy wisdom, you must earn it. Rebecca’s story is an analysis on how even our greatest failures will help us to attain the world's most valuable treasure: knowledge.Welcome to the new year, darling rams! Capricorn season is a nice transitional period for you. As a fire sign ruled by Mars, you are one of the few signs that can handle the pressure of Capricorn season. This is because you always enjoy a healthy challenge. In fact, as far as love and relations go, you could very well handle a Capricorn partner because this energy is one of low emotional weight. Rather, this archetype encourages realistic planning, logic and reasoning in matters of the heart. Capricorns can handle your outbursts or high level of energy intensity. This also translates to show how this season may leave you feeling restless. You are encouraged to embrace the new challenges being presented. You have all the strength and fire to take on your next phase. Keep your eyes open, an abundant life in the new year is calling you.Welcome to the ’20s, darling bulls! Uranus is going direct again in Taurus this month, and it will support your confidence. In short, this transit will help you to speak your mind and stand out without fear. Intimidation can often rear its ugly head when setting out to accomplish goals. It’s crucial that you remember you have the courage to seek out the things you desire. Capricorn is your sister sign in the Zodiac, you are both earth spirits that crave grounding, consistency and accolades. However, what separates you is your ruling planet. Unlike Capricorns, you are the love child of Venus. Your planet loves not only pleasure but moreso, material luxuries and comforts. Capricorn will bring in positive energy for financial stability this month. You have a chance in both work and personal life to raise up your voice, find your strength and get exactly what you want.So this is the new year, my naughty twins! Heavy, heavy transitions are happening among the stars right now in one of the more powerful earth signs. Your spirit is greatly needed to uplift others. You may find this month that you are better equipped to handle the impact of the new year's blues. With a full moon in Cancer, sun in Capricorn and Venus in Pisces this month, there is a significant lack of air circling around us. This is a great position to be in to use your skills to benefit others. I ask that you remain focused on your goals but also help others through modes of communication. You are ruled by the planet Mercury, representing speech of all kinds. Use this force to help others speak on things they may be feeling hesitant about. Use your charm to cheer people up. You are the beacon of light right now.Welcome to the new decade, my darling crabs! Capricorn is your polar sign in the Zodiac. It sits 180 degrees apart from your sign and, as they say, opposites attract. You are ruled by the moon; which makes you watery, wavy and often times, emotional. You're sensitive and can probably pick up most emotions from those around you. This separates you greatly from Capricorns, who can seem stoic, cold and stern when approached. Yet, you need each other. Capricorn energy helps you find fresh air on land. You are each other's support systems. With the full moon in your sign this month, expect to feel super moody. However, this is really your gift. It is in your ability to hold space to feel your emotions that help Capricorns find balance. Likewise, it is in the Capricorn to help the Cancerian find ways to know this: it’s okay to feel. Keep it up. Let it out, let it slip through your fingers like water. You will find a calming sea and excitement again in your ability to be, well, lovable you.Happy happy happy new year, my righteous lion! Let’s let one big roar out, yes? With the new year hitting us amongst endless world controversies, political debacles and continents on fire, you may be feeling the rage of injustice! However, with Capricorn season here, you are asked to ground your beliefs. You are a beacon on passion and warmth. You are ruled by the Sun, who is actually considered the child of the Zodiac (or literal son) and like any young boy, does not respect his demanding father, Saturn. As explained, this transit of Saturn-ruled Capricorn moving through the sun may have you feeling frustrated at the world. Perhaps even restless. Just know that whatever you are experiencing right now is a step towards your ego’s growth. Embrace it, open yourself to the endless wisdom in front of you and keep your heart strong in this new year! You are one of the greatest gifts of love in the zodiac, don’t forget it.Wishing you a happy new year, sweet virginal babes! Your sister earth sign Capricorn is here to help you feel respected. Ruled by the planet Mercury, you are always thinking, moving, chatting and going. You are a perfectionist to a fault. You have high standards, which is why Capricorn is your bestie. You don’t mind the pressure of Saturn because no one is probably harder on you than you are on yourself! This is why when Capricorn transitions through the sun’s energy, you may find an easier time setting goals and intentions for the next few months. The stars are supporting your journey towards self empowerment right now. Just be sure to go easy on yourself. You may feel excited around the full moon to go, go, go. Just remember to take time out to also breath and care for yourself.May you continue to find harmony in the new decade, my lovable Librans! You are ruled by the planet Venus, which makes you the peace-makers of the Zodiac. You are all about wanting others to feel comfortable. However, with Saturn's presence from Capricorn this month, you may be feeling more friend-zone with the world than usual. Saturn's presence this month brings the weight of responsibility. This may increase your need to make others always feel supported in your company. In short, you may feel pressure to be more and give more. However, Venus will be transitioning Pisces this month. This romantic, dreamy sign will help you open your heart and find forgiveness. Just be sure to use this to look inward. This new year I want you to remember one thing: believe in yourself.New year, new you, precious Scorpios. Ruled by the planet Mars, you are one of the few signs that can handle the pressure of Saturn. In fact, if I was doing a relationship reading, I would recommend a Capricorn for you. Mostly, because the energy of Saturn is needed to help balance your aggression. Where other signs may back away from or become uncomfortable around your innate intensity, the dark Saturnian energy of Capricorns are not as easily moved by this. In fact, Saturn can handle your depths, because he respects your ethics, passion and willingness to plummet deeply into your emotional reserves. However, the challenge this month for you is learning where and when to pull back. Capricorn sun and Venus in pisces speak volumes about remaining balances, calm, compassionate and focused. Use this month to transform your energy into wisdom.Happy new year my explorative archers! Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of benevolence, you may find Saturn's influence this month to go against your natural flow. You usually lead from your heart and base decisions on what feels right in each moment. You may feel like you’re walking on shaky ground right now. Saturn's presence may leave you feeling restricted but don’t hold back. Venus is transiting Pisces right now. This is the favorite sign of Venus, as it is exalted in pisces. This is because so much compassion, understanding and healing can come during this transition. You are about to be moving through the other side of a year for deep healing, hold on, the ride is about to get so much better.Welcome to a festive season my dear goats! This is the time to feel your most alive! Your archetype is all about wisdom, but the shadow side can bring up some control issues. Wanting to do everything right all the time, you may feel like your life is just not shaping up how it should. This could really go back and forth for you, looking back on the past few years with gratitude and also looking forward with concern for where you’re heading. With Saturn in your corner this month and Venus transiting Pisces, you are being blessed by the universe for a chance to open your heart.Welcome to 2020 and the age of Aquarius! At the end of this month expect the sun, Mercury and new moon to begin transitioning through your sign. This may leave you feeling restless and craving movement. This would be an ideal month for you to take a trip or start making some big plans. Capricorn is all about hard work, stillness and determination. This monthly transition will help you find stability. However, as we move into your sun season, you may be seeking more areas of independence, freedom and connection. Be sure to put yourself out there and make room to dance, laugh, love, share and even make some mini-vacation plans for you and only you.Happy happy HAPPY new year my lovely fish! You are in the midst of intense Saturn energy right now, making most areas of life feel heavy, yet also structured and stable. You may be feeling the need to find more grounding and material comforts. However, Venus is currently exalted and transitioning through your sun sign. This will enhance your ability to find compassion and love for those who may have wronged you. This new year and new energy is all about Piscean energy: letting go. You may find the next month or so will offer opportunities for you to find healing in unexpected areas. You may find your heart is feeling more peaceful than it has for a while. Revel in it, and know this intense love you feel suddenly at times is actually you at your most natural!