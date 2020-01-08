Universal Mardi Gras unveils musical headliners for this year including Marshmello, Luis Fonsi, the Roots

Today Universal Orlando has unveiled the list of musical headliners for their 2020 Mardi Gras seasonal celebration, and they went big his year, pulling in big names from all across the pop music spectrum.
The celebration which runs from early February through the beginning of April, kicks off hard with the Roots and never lets up, also featuring Marshmello, Diana Ross, Chris Young, Luis Fonsi and more.
The lineup released today features: The Roots, Karol G, Bell Biv DeVoe, Live, Kool & the Gang, TLC, REO Speedwagon, Dustin Lynch, Luis Fonsi, The All-American Rejects, Diana Ross, Chris Young, Earth, Wind & Fire, Marshmello, Why Don’t We, Gavin DeGraw.
All performances take place on the Music Plaza stage and concerts are free for park attendees. For more of the nitty-gritty details, check here.
