Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Bloggytown

Another female Florida panther has crossed the Caloosahatchee River, a huge milestone

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 4:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY FWC
  • Photo courtesy FWC
Today the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced that the third female panther in almost fifty years was recently spotted north of the Caloosahatchee River in Charlotte County, signally a major milestone for the endangered species.

Biologists with the FWC released images from a trail camera showing an adult female Florida panther north of the Caloosahatchee River. “This is a good sign for our state’s official animal because the River has appeared to be a major obstacle to northward movement of female panthers for many years,” said the FWC in a Facebook post.

Since most female panthers are almost exclusively found in South Florida, this is a very big deal. Back in 2015, the FWC celebrated the first image of a nursing female panther north of the waterway, signaling a giant step towards the species expanding to new areas to roam and, well, make more babies. While the wide-ranging cats need ample space, especially males, female panthers have been less likely to cross the river and join the dating pool.
According to records from the FWC, in 2019 only 7 panther kittens were recorded in the wild. click to tweet
“This is good news for Florida panther conservation,” said Kipp Frohlich, deputy director for the FWC’s Division of Habitat and Species Conservation in a statement from 2015. “Until now, we only had evidence of panthers breeding south of the Caloosahatchee. These pictures of a female with kittens indicate there are now panthers breeding north of the river.”

Of course, there’s a lot that stands in the way of a new batch of panther kittens. Over the years, depleting habits from things like new condos and ranches, as well as new toll roads and highways have drastically contributed to the panther’s declining numbers.



According to records from the FWC, in 2019 only 7 new panther kittens were recorded in the wild. This is a far stretch from the 26 panthers that died, and all but four of those were killed by a motor vehicle.

As of now, the agency says there are approximately 120-230 adult panthers living in Florida.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In a major overhaul, Orlando's Holy Land Experience will end all theatrical productions Read More

  2. Michael Jordan apparel store headed to downtown Orlando Read More

  3. Meet two Florida congressional candidates pushing wildly stupid QAnon conspiracy theories Read More

  4. More cars were shot on Central Florida highways, and police still don't know the motive Read More

  5. Florida's welcome centers no longer give tourists free orange juice Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation