Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida's welcome centers no longer give tourists free orange juice

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 9:01 AM

click to enlarge 1960S POSTCARD WITH FLORIDA WELCOME STATION TWO MILES NORTH OF HAVANA ON U.S. 27, VIA FLORIDA MEMORY
  • 1960s postcard with Florida welcome station two miles north of Havana on U.S. 27, via Florida Memory
The orange, and the liquid goodness squeezed from each one, are symbols of Florida. That's why some state welcome centers once gave out complimentary orange juice, greeting travelers on the Florida roads with an OJ toast. It became a tradition starting in 1949, as northeastern Florida "hospitality houses" grew into welcome centers near Jacksonville and Jennings. That free four-ounce cup of orange juice was a fun and tasty way of getting ready to commune with the state and it reminded everyone that most citrus fruit in the U.S. is grown in Florida.

But alas, travelers can no longer guzzle down Florida sunshine in a glass – and welcome center staff are hearing complaints about it.

"All day, every day," said T.J. Gilliam, assistant manager at the welcome center on Interstate 95 north of Jacksonville. Gilliam told the Tampa Bay Times that "some people aren’t that nice when they find out about it."

The bill to fund the free juice was vetoed by then-governor Rick Scott in 2015. Since then, the Florida Department of Citrus volunteered to foot the tab, but in recent years, just about all Florida budgets have been cut – including the Florida Department of Citrus from $46 million in 2005 to around $15 million today. That prompted state officials to no longer support fronting the $250,000 cost for the juice.



Visit Florida, which runs the welcome centers, has laid off more than 40 people recently and, as such, hasn't leapt across the table to grab the bill. Visit Florida has heard about it too, says the Times.

"No juice? Bummer," said one written complaint.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida kids jump Florida man allegedly trying to kidnap one of them Read More

  2. The long-rumored upcharge FastPass program at Disney World looks like it's finally about to launch Read More

  3. Mansplaining convention coming to Orlando promises to 'Make Women Great Again' Read More

  4. For the first time ever, Florida is regulating CBD products Read More

  5. Manatee County man says he was awakened by burglar sucking his toes Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation