SeaWorld once again offers free admission for Florida preschoolers

SeaWorld's newly-released 2020 Preschool Card is now the cheapest and best way for your little ones to experience all those captive fish.Available for registration exclusively for Florida residents, the Preschool Card grants any children ages 5 or below free visits to SeaWorld through the end of the year.Advance registration for the Preschool Card must be completed online by February 3, and redeemed by March 31.The Preschool Card warrants unlimited visits to both SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando, as well as popular events within the parks like Elmo’s Birthday Celebration, Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend, Seven Seas Food Festival, Electric Ocean and the kid-favorite Spooktacular.It doesn't, however, cover parking.Head to seaworld.com to find out more about the 2020 Preschool Card.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press