SeaWorld once again offers free admission for Florida preschoolers

click to enlarge
-
Sesame Street photo via SeaWorld/Facebook
SeaWorld's newly-released 2020 Preschool Card is now the cheapest and best way for your little ones to experience all those captive fish.
Available for registration exclusively for Florida residents, the Preschool Card grants any children ages 5 or below free visits to SeaWorld through the end of the year.
Advance registration for the Preschool Card must be completed online by February 3, and redeemed by March 31.
The Preschool Card warrants unlimited visits to both SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando, as well as popular events within the parks like Elmo’s Birthday Celebration, Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend, Seven Seas Food Festival, Electric Ocean and the kid-favorite Spooktacular.
It doesn't, however, cover parking.
Head to seaworld.com
to find out more about the 2020 Preschool Card.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.