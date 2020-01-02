Thursday, January 2, 2020
Someone is shooting BBs or pellets at random cars driving on I-4 and I-95
Posted
By Solomon Gustavo
on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 12:44 PM
Volusia County Sherriff says that someone fired either a BB, pellet or small-caliber gun at cars driving I-4 and I-95 Wednesday.
In a tweet, Sherriff Mike Chitwood said people called with reports of being hit on I-4 eastbound into Seminole County and I-95 northward toward Flagler County. No one was injured.
Various law enforcement agencies have been taking calls and chipping in on the investigation. The total cars hit during the spree is at 13, reports WESH 2
. At least one of the shots cracked a car window.
Officials think the firearm was a BB, pellet or small-caliber gun but haven't confirmed the type of gun. Chitwood told WESH he doesn't believe the shooter to be sniper.
