Thursday, January 2, 2020

Orlando white nationalist candidate for U.S. Senate and President arrested in Melbourne

Posted By on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA INVICTUS FOR SENATE/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via Invictus for Senate/YouTube
An Orlando-based white nationalist who told everyone he was a drinker of goat blood during a doomed U.S. Senate run to challenge Marco Rubio was arrested Monday.

Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies booked Augustus Sol Invictus, 36, at a Florida mall on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence out of South Carolina, according to reporter Nick Martin's Twitter scoop ;and the Miami Herald.

He claims to be the managing partner of a law firm on Orange Avenue, though its domain name has expired and it lacks a presence on the usual marketing platforms. Invictus is following up his long-shot 2016 Libertarian Senate campaign with a run for president. His even longer-shot White House run is registered to a downtown Orlando address.

Augustus Sol Invictus, which means "majestic unconquered sun" in Latin, doesn't disclose what his name was before he changed it. He gassed up his run at Rubio by regaling the Orlando Sentinel with a story about traversing Central Florida to the Mojave Desert on a week-long pagan pilgrimage of fasting and praying. Upon his return, so grateful for surviving the trek, he claims he sacrificed a goat and drank its blood to give thanks.



Also, he was a speaker during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and is best buds with eminent racist Richard Spencer.

He's started the presidential election year with heinous charges out of South Carolina. He's being held without bond and is to appear before a judge on Jan. 15.

From the party of Roy Moore and Donald "I'm gonna shoot you on Fifth Avenue, vote for me" Trump, maybe the things Invictus does constitutes regular opening salvos to right-wing political campaigns.

