Friday, December 27, 2019

Dr. Phillips Center announces return of its local music series AMP'd in February

Posted By on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge Eugene Snowden - JAMES DECHERT
  • James Dechert
  • Eugene Snowden
While the Dr. Phillips Center makes grand show announcements all the time, one of its latest is a truly local affair. Its AMP'd Series is finally returning for a season in early 2020 with a diverse - and, most importantly, improved - lineup that includes some of the area's most credentialed musical names like Eugene Snowden, Mike Dunn and Kaleigh Baker.
click to enlarge Kaleigh Baker - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Kaleigh Baker
Every month from February to June, a select homegrown act will be featured in the more intimate Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, which is a great room to experience music with nice sound and nary a bad seat in the house. Any seat to any show can be had at the approachable, very un-Hamilton price of $20. We've seen Orlando-grown stars like like Kaleigh Baker and Eugene Snowden blow the house down even over the raucous din at rock bars, so it's exciting to think what heights some of these noted and familiar voices will hit in a fine theater setting.

Full schedule:

Feb. 10, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. - Oklahoma Stackhouse

Mar. 9, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. - Someday Honey featuring Kaleigh Baker



April 20, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. - Eugene Snowden

May 18, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. - Universal Funk Orchestra

June 22, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. - Mike Dunn

Tickets can be purchased online at drphillipscenter.org, calling 844-513-2014 or by visiting the Bill and Mary Darden Box Office in person at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at 445 S. Magnolia Avenue between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.
click to enlarge Mike Dunn - JAMES DECHERT
  • James Dechert
  • Mike Dunn

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

