Dr. Phillips Center announces return of its local music series AMP'd in February

click to enlarge James Dechert

Eugene Snowden

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Kaleigh Baker

click to enlarge James Dechert

Mike Dunn

While themakes grand show announcements all the time, one of its latest is aaffair. Its AMP'd Series is finally returning for a season in early 2020 with a diverse - and, most importantly, improved - lineup that includes some of the area's most credentialed musical names likeandEvery month from February to June, a select homegrown act will be featured in the more intimatewhich is a great room to experience music with nice sound and nary a bad seat in the house. Any seat to any show can be had at the approachable, very un-Hamilton price of $20. We've seen Orlando-grown stars like like Kaleigh Baker and Eugene Snowden blow the house down even over the raucous din at rock bars, so it's exciting to think what heights some of these noted and familiar voices will hit in a fine theater setting.Full schedule:Feb. 10, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. -Mar. 9, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. -April 20, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. -May 18, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. -June 22, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. -Tickets can be purchased online at drphillipscenter.org , calling 844-513-2014 or by visiting the Bill and Mary Darden Box Office in person at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at 445 S. Magnolia Avenue between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.