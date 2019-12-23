The Heard

Monday, December 23, 2019

Whitney Houston tribute show to come to Central Florida in January

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 8:03 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE VAN WEZEL PERFORMING ARTS HALL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall/Facebook
Showtime Australia’s acclaimed tribute concert "The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids" will be making a stop at Sarasota's Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall next month during a third tour of the U.S.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 8 p.m., South African singer Belinda Davids, who came to fame after her performance of "I Will Always Love of You" on Fox’s Showtime at the Apollo in 2017, will be taking the stage to perform Whitney Houston classics including "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "How Will I Know" and "I’m Every Woman."

Taking on the task of paying tribute to one of the most powerful voices in music, Davids will also be performing other hits like "Queen of the Night," "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)," "I Will Always Love You," and many more.

Not solely relying on vocals to wow, the show is set to be a full-scale concert production, according to a release, "The Greatest Love of All" will have custom-designed lighting, LED walls, theatrical effects and a "feast of exquisite hand-crafted gowns and costumes."



Tickets range from $42-$72, and are available on vanwezel.org, at the box office or by calling 941-953-3368.


