Tabla Restaurant opening on Park Avenue in Winter Park

Over the past decade, Tabla has consistently been a go-to destination for lovers of Indian cuisine and, now, Winter Park’s Park Avenue will get a taste of executive chef Sajan Prem's Desi creations
.
Tabla will open a second location inside the Shops on Park in the space recently occupied by Laurel Latin Cuisine and Paris Bistro before that.
The restaurant is expected to open by the end of January.
In 2015, the restaurant brought on chef Ian Piamonte and diversified its menu by offering Thai and Chinese dishes in addition to Indian fare.
Piamonte is no longer with the restaurant, but Thai and Chinese remain on Tabla's menu.
Both Prem and chef Ashish Suji are closely guarding the menu of Tabla Winter Park
, coyly saying it’s a "secret."
Translation: Expect to see some unique dishes.
One thing's certain – Tabla Winter Park will offer a finer dining experience than your average Indian restaurant.
