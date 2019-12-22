Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, December 22, 2019

Tip Jar

Tabla Restaurant opening on Park Avenue in Winter Park

Posted By on Sun, Dec 22, 2019 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge ROB BARTLETT
  • Rob Bartlett
Over the past decade, Tabla has consistently been a go-to destination for lovers of Indian cuisine and, now, Winter Park’s Park Avenue will get a taste of executive chef Sajan Prem's Desi creations.

Tabla will open a second location inside the Shops on Park in the space recently occupied by Laurel Latin Cuisine and Paris Bistro before that.

The restaurant is expected to open by the end of January.
click to enlarge Shops on Park - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Shops on Park
In 2015, the restaurant brought on chef Ian Piamonte and diversified its menu by offering Thai and Chinese dishes in addition to Indian fare.

Piamonte is no longer with the restaurant, but Thai and Chinese remain on Tabla's menu.



Both Prem and chef Ashish Suji are closely guarding the menu of Tabla Winter Park, coyly saying it’s a "secret."

Translation: Expect to see some unique dishes.

One thing's certain – Tabla Winter Park will offer a finer dining experience than your average Indian restaurant.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Snoop Dogg and Warren G. are gonna party in Orlando like it's 1994 Read More

  2. Florida Supreme Court rules car insurance company must pay the family of motorcyclist in fatal accident Read More

  3. Boaters in Florida broke the all-time record for killing manatees this year Read More

  4. Florida lawyer who filmed himself leaving a raccoon to die 20 miles offshore told to take a workshop Read More

  5. Orange County commissioners did not know all options available, ahead of approving $125 million for Universal Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation