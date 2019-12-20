Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 20, 2019

Bloggytown

Orange County commissioners did not know all options available, ahead of approving $125 million for Universal

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 9:44 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA ORANGE COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
  • Screenshot via Orange County Board of County Commissioners
By a narrow 4-to-3 vote, Orange County commissioners approved giving Universal Orlando $125 million for a new road on Tuesday. The decision, it turns out, may have been made under false pretenses.

The funds will cover about 40 percent of a $305 million road project to extend Kirkman Road from Sand Lake Road for Universal’s new theme park, Epic Universe.

That's a lot of taxpayer money to help a massive company build a relatively small section of asphalt, of course, and just before the narrow vote, commissioners heard from people who wanted to spend the funds on things the community needs. Public commentary on the issue began at 10 p.m., part of a larger commission meeting that lasted more than 14 hours.

At the time, Orange County leaders were told they had no choice but to spend the money, taxes from a special taxing district, on transportation.



Commissioner Christine Moore asked if the money could be diverted, "right now," to fund extra hourly wages for workers or affordable housing. "No, ma'am," said Orange County’s transportation planning manager Renzo Nastasi. Moore then asked the county attorney if the money could be used at "this time" and was told "no" again.

"In this particular case, the monies that have been allocated for this are specifically earmarked for transportation and not other worthy causes," concluded Commissioner Betsy VanderLey.

Orange officials made it clear to the audience that their hands were tied, and the proposal passed by one vote. Mayor Jerry Demings was joined in his yes vote by commissioners Victoria Siplin, Moore and VanderLey. Commissioners Emily Bonilla, Maribel Gomez Cordero and Mayra Uribe voted no.

"I couldn't find a justification for giving a corporation that large and that well-funded money," said Uribe to Orlando Weekly. That's how a lot of people feel, more so after discovering the next day that the commissioners had a way to spend the funds elsewhere, after all.

On Wednesday, the county acknowledged that, though the money in the International Drive tourist corridor tax district is specifically earmarked for transportation, state law allows the county to transfer money out of the taxing district at the end of the fiscal year.

"We were not briefed on that," VanderLey said Wednesday to the Orlando Sentinel. She did add that, even if she did know, she would have voted for the deal anyway, saying it would be unfair to property owners to spend their tax money on transportation deals outside of their area.

"I do not see any losers in the actions taken yesterday by Orange County, but only winners," Demings said in a written statement on Wednesday. "Thousands of jobs will be created by the Universal expansion that will have a multibillion-dollar impact on Central Florida."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's Bull & Bear Steakhouse makes list of top 100 restaurants in America Read More

  2. Florida lawyer who filmed himself leaving a raccoon to die 20 miles offshore told to take a workshop Read More

  3. Almost two thirds of Orlando's population are now renting their homes Read More

  4. Florida moves forward with plan to import drugs from Canada Read More

  5. New study says the next wave of automation is coming for Orlando's workforce Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation