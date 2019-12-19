Tip Jar

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Orlando's Bull & Bear Steakhouse makes list of top 100 restaurants in America

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BULL & BEAR STEAKHOUSE/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Bull & Bear Steakhouse/Instagram
Some good news for Bull & Bear Steakhouse, a standout in the ultra-competitive Disney restaurant arena. They were recently named among the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019 by OpenTable.

Located inside the over-the-top luxurious Waldorf Astoria Orlando, Bull and Bear has been recommended by 92 percent of 2,027 reviewers on the site, as both a romantic spot and a place for special occasions. Really special. The 32-day dry-aged Tomahawk ribeye, more than enough for two, is $145.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BULL & BEAR STEAKHOUSE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Bull & Bear Steakhouse/Facebook
As far back as 2015, Orlando Weekly called Bear and Bull one of "the six places to buy steak and eat steak for Father's Day," and earlier this year, the steakhouse was one of 11 chosen by AAA within the Orlando area for its prestigious four-diamond rating.

OpenTable also named another Orlando hotel restaurant, Cafe Osceola at Rosen Shingle Creek, as one of the nation's most-booked restaurants for Christmas.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BULL & BEAR STEAKHOUSE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Bull & Bear Steakhouse/Facebook
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


