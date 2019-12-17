Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Bloggytown

Virgin Trains USA finally says they're talking to Disney about a new WDW station

Posted By on Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 4:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BRIGHTLINE/TWITTER
  • Photo via Brightline/Twitter
Some long-awaited news about Walt Disney World and Virgin Trains USA, formerly known as Brightline, is nigh as the two are in talks for a train stop near or on Disney property. According to a Sun-Sentinel report, the discussions are part of talks for a proposed Tampa stop.

There have been no definitive plans, but Virgin Trains has previously been tight-lipped about adding a Disney stop, in part to leverage what little element of surprise they had. In a statement, Disney World officials said their resorts are an obvious choice for a rail station between Orlando International Airport and Tampa.

Nothing is formal, but both companies have agreed to explore the Disney train stop. Michael Cegelis, Virgin Trains USA's executive vice president for infrastructure, told local road officials that the company's discussions with Disney are in a "rather advanced state now," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

According to Federal Railroad Administration data compiled by the Associated Press, mile for mile, Florida's Brightline is the deadliest train line in the entire country.



Virgin Trains says they have raised $1.75 billion in bond sales for the expansion between West Palm Beach to Orlando. On Dec. 10, the Boca Raton City Council unanimously approved their stop along the line.

"We are continuing to explore the possibility of building a station on Walt Disney World Resort property, which we believe will help transform the region," said Virgin Trains senior vice president Ben Porritt.

Considering Virgin Trains really needs a WDW stop, and Disney usually gets what it wants, negotiating a stop at the Mouse House must be a lot of fun for the train executives.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As Disney opens its new Star Wars land in Orlando, another local theme park says goodbye Read More

  2. Orlando will host a Lake Eola Park rally on the eve of Trump impeachment Read More

  3. Mills 50 Korean fried chicken joint Chi-Kin opens Wednesday Read More

  4. Orlando musicians and artists come together to support Jim Leatherman and family after tragic loss Read More

  5. Recreational pot groups in Florida are having a hard time meeting signature deadlines Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation