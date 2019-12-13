The Heard

Friday, December 13, 2019

Winter Park's Bach Festival Society holiday concert to air nationally on PBS this month

Posted By on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at 1:33 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BACH FESTIVAL SOCIETY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Bach Festival Society/Facebook
The holidays just got a little more merry for the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park. The ensemble's 2018 performance "A Classic Christmas" will be airing on a score of PBS stations around the country beginning Dec. 16. The evening consisted of seasonal hymns and songs and was filmed at the Knowles Memorial Chapel at the Rollins College campus. For local listings and showtimes, check out the WMFE website.

In addition, this year's "A Classic Christmas" performances will be held this weekend, Dec. 14-15, at the Knowles Memorial Chapel.


