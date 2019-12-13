Winter Park's Bach Festival Society holiday concert to air nationally on PBS this month

The holidays just got a little more merry for the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park. The ensemble's 2018 performance "A Classic Christmas" will be airing on a score of PBS stations around the country beginning Dec. 16. The evening consisted of seasonal hymns and songs and was filmed at the Knowles Memorial Chapel at the Rollins College campus. For local listings and showtimes, check out the WMFE website.
