The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

The Gist

Oviedo's Penguin Point Productions brings David Sedaris' 'SantaLand Diaries' to the mall

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 2:20 PM

click to enlarge santaland_adobestock_239727944.jpeg
Penguin Point Productions – a small theater troupe based out of the Oviedo Mall – made waves this summer with their production of White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, a theatrical experiment in which the lone actor isn’t given the script until they step onstage. For the holidays, they’re tackling another one-person show, though one with decidedly less of an experimental bent. Adapted from a supposedly autobiographical essay by David Sedaris, The SantaLand Diaries is a look at the holiday season from the perspective of one of Santa’s helpers in a Macy’s department store. It’s full of Sedaris’ brand of wry humor, and the prospect of watching the exposé of Mall Santa culture in the middle of an actual mall is worth the price of admission alone.

7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday & Tuesday, 2 & 7 p.m. Sunday-Monday, Dec. 12-16 | Penguin Point Productions, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo | penguinpointproductions.com | $20

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details The Santaland Diaries/Season's Greetings
@ Penguin Point Productions
1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd.
UCF
Oviedo, FL
When: Thu., Dec. 12, 7 p.m., Fri., Dec. 13, 7 p.m., Sat., Dec. 14, 2 & 7 p.m., Sun., Dec. 15, 2 & 7 p.m. and Mon., Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
Price: $20
Holiday: Christmas
Map
Location Details Penguin Point Productions
1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd.
UCF
Oviedo, FL
Theater and Performance Space
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • The Santaland Diaries/Season's Greetings @ Penguin Point Productions

    • Thu., Dec. 12, 7 p.m., Fri., Dec. 13, 7 p.m., Sat., Dec. 14, 2 & 7 p.m., Sun., Dec. 15, 2 & 7 p.m. and Mon., Dec. 16, 7 p.m. $20

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Unity and Diversity Dancers group crashes Winter Garden parade, infuriating city manager Read More

  2. Blue Spring manatee not yet set free from bike tire Read More

  3. Golf cart drivers in the Villages aren't letting traffic laws get in the way of their fun Read More

  4. With Star Wars land now fully opened, what's next for Disney World? Read More

  5. We just learned a ton of new stuff about all the restaurants coming to Disney World Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation