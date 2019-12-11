Ocala makes 'Hall of Shame' report for arresting homeless people who sleep outside

FILED: We've partnered with @SouthernLegal and pro bono attorney Andy Pozzuto and filed a federal class action lawsuit against the city of Ocala on behalf of more than 200 persons who have been arrested for sleeping or resting in outdoor public areas. https://t.co/1Jmxs5bQav pic.twitter.com/t0WyfrWwQz

