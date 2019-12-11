News anchor, UCF grad assaulted by youth minister during live TV report

click image
Screenshot of video via @GrrrlZilla/Twitter
"You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me," said TV reporter Alex Bozarjian in a widely shared tweet, directed toward the man who allegedly groped her on live television.
The tweet captions a video
from Bozarjian's WSAV-TV report of a 10K race in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday. In the segment, runners stream by Bozarjian and the news camera, doing what people always do around a news camera – wave and wildly gesticulate or otherwise quickly bring attention to themselves.
Bozarjian, a cum laude graduate of the University of Central Florida, dodges excited runners with laughter and delivers her report with the smiley, high-energy cheer we expect and find comforting from local news anchors.
Until a middle-aged-looking white man runs by and appears to lean down and smack her on her butt. The man can be seen looking down at Bozarjian's backside, slapping her and staring right into the news camera, as if the asshole couldn't help but stop and tip his cap. It's as though the predation occurred primarily because
she was on TV, as though he wanted to put her in her place, and any woman watching.
Bozarjian completely stops, all amicable vibes draining from her demeanor. She incredulously, furiously stares off-screen for just a moment in the direction of the man who had just assaulted her. Then, understandably deflated, she continues her report as a true pro, like the countless women before (and after) who take sexist shit but still get the job done.
Bozarjian also had the strength to file a report and share the moment on Twitter.
Screenshot of video via @GrrrlZilla/Twitter
To make things even grosser, the man identified as the groper is a father of two kids, a Boy Scout leader – and a youth minister. Worse still, the alleged assailant, Tommy Callaway, 43, denies he intentionally smacked her butt.
"I was getting ready to bring my hands up and wave to the camera to the audience, there was a misjudge in character and decision-making," Callaway told Inside Edition
. "I touched her back; I did not know exactly where I touched her."
That's not what happened. Anyone with eyes who sees the video knows as much.
"I did not see her facial reaction as I just kept on running," said Callaway. If I did see her facial reaction, I would have felt embarrassed and ashamed and stopped and turned around to apologize to her."
The Savannah Sports Council, who first identified Callaway from the video, swiftly banned him from future races.
Dear dumbass bros, please, in the words of Bozarjian: "do better."
