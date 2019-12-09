Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 9, 2019

Tip Jar

Tapa Toro serves bottomless brunch, a build-your-own-pizza concept comes to Celebration, and more Orlando food news

Posted By on Mon, Dec 9, 2019 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge The Filipino Kamayan Feast at Kadence Orlando - PHOTO VIA KADENCE ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Kadence Orlando/Facebook
  • The Filipino Kamayan Feast at Kadence Orlando

NEWS: Tapa Toro is now serving a bottomless brunch Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All-you-can-eat paella goes for $25. Bottomless mimosas and sangria can be had for $16 more ... MX Taco has expanded their menu to include more gringo-friendly items like nachos, rice bowls and quesadillas. Ground beef, chorizo and pulled chicken tacos using flour tortillas are also offered. Also, MX Taco will launch their own lager called Cerveza Local in early March.

OPENINGS: John Tesar, four-time James Beard Award semifinalist for “Best Southwest Chef,” Top Chef Season 10 contestant, and "The Most Hated Chef in Dallas" is coming to Orlando. Tesar, the badass chef of the much-lauded modern steakhouse Knife, will open Knife & Spoon in the old Norman's space inside the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes. Expect a menu of handmade pastas, steak and seafood. Tesar is targeting a March/April opening ... Look for MX Taco to open in the Gourmet Market at Magic Place food hall next summer at 5500 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Celebration … The Pizza Press, a build-your-own-pizza concept in Celebration, is under new ownership and will celebrate a "grand reopening" Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15. Various specials, giveaways and menu sampling will be offered in addition to live entertainment ... F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen will open next spring in the old Bayridge Sushi location in Longwood.

CLOSINGS: Manny's Chophouse in Altamonte Springs has closed. Rumor is it'll be rebranded as Galería, just like the old Manny's Chophouse in Baldwin Park.

EVENTS: The RomMold Wine & Food Fest takes place Dec. 14-15 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds featuring food, wine, beer and music from Romania (Rom) and Moldova (Mold). The event goes from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday ...



The 5th Annual Filipino Kamayan Feast takes place Sunday, Jan. 12, at Kadence in Audubon Park. Expect banana leaves topped with mountains of Filipino food. Cost is $75 ...

Also on Jan. 12, local PBS affiliate WUCF will hold a special screening of Season 2 of Marcus Samuelsson's No Passport Required at 6:30 p.m. at the Orlando Public Library. A panel discussion on immigrant food culture in Orlando will follow with Ricky Ly of Tastychomps.com, chef Bruno Fonseca of the Foreigner Experience and yours truly. Food tastings will be provided by Cress Restaurant, the Foreigner Experience, Mecatos Bakery, Nile Ethiopian, Paris Banh Mi and Sticky Rice. Register at wucf.org/culture.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida medical board questions the small number of doctors approving marijuana for patients Read More

  2. Bicyclists say Central Florida car drivers use ‘punishment passes’ to intimidate them Read More

  3. The world’s largest Christmas light maze is coming to St. Pete on Nov. 22 Read More

  4. We just learned a ton of new stuff about all the restaurants coming to Disney World Read More

  5. Sanford German restaurant Hollerbach's Willow Tree Café gets scary for Krampusnacht Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation