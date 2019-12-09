Tapa Toro serves bottomless brunch, a build-your-own-pizza concept comes to Celebration, and more Orlando food news

click to enlarge Photo via Kadence Orlando/Facebook

The Filipino Kamayan Feast at Kadence Orlando

NEWS: Tapa Toro is now serving a bottomless brunch Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All-you-can-eat paella goes for $25. Bottomless mimosas and sangria can be had for $16 more ... MX Taco has expanded their menu to include more gringo-friendly items like nachos, rice bowls and quesadillas. Ground beef, chorizo and pulled chicken tacos using flour tortillas are also offered. Also, MX Taco will launch their own lager called Cerveza Local in early March.

OPENINGS: John Tesar, four-time James Beard Award semifinalist for “Best Southwest Chef,” Top Chef Season 10 contestant, and "The Most Hated Chef in Dallas" is coming to Orlando. Tesar, the badass chef of the much-lauded modern steakhouse Knife, will open Knife & Spoon in the old Norman's space inside the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes. Expect a menu of handmade pastas, steak and seafood. Tesar is targeting a March/April opening ... Look for MX Taco to open in the Gourmet Market at Magic Place food hall next summer at 5500 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Celebration … The Pizza Press, a build-your-own-pizza concept in Celebration, is under new ownership and will celebrate a "grand reopening" Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15. Various specials, giveaways and menu sampling will be offered in addition to live entertainment ... F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen will open next spring in the old Bayridge Sushi location in Longwood.