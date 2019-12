The intimate Colonialtown restaurant Maxine’s on Shine throws a tribute to probably the only universally liked (or close to it) Florida Man, Tom Petty. The tribute features musicians paying respects on two stages, along with an all-day brunch menu, live painting, vendors and more. The tribute also serves as a drop-off location for blankets, clothes and other essentials to be donated to the homeless, organized by Apartment E’s Frankie Messina.11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8; Maxine’s on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.; free; maxinesonshine.com

