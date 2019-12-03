Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Bakari Burns wins Orlando City Council runoff election
Posted
By Solomon Gustavo
on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 8:08 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Bakari Burns campaign
The runoff race for Orlando City Council District 6 has ended with a runaway winner.
Nonprofit executive Bakari Burns won tonight’s runoff vote with 68 percent of the vote, defeating former Sen. Gary Siplin's 31 percent. Just over 2,900 votes have been tallied so far from Tuesday's election. No other candidates were on the ballot.
Burns will be a first-time commissioner for the primarily west-Orlando District 6, located in and around the neighborhoods of Holden Heights, Richmond Heights, International Drive, and the areas around Millenia and Universal Studios Resort.
Read more about Burns
in our pre-election profile, and check official results on the Orange County Supervisor of Elections' website
.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Bakari Burns, Gary Siplin, Orlando City Council, District 6 election, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.