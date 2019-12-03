Bloggytown

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Bakari Burns wins Orlando City Council runoff election

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 8:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BAKARI BURNS CAMPAIGN
  • Photo via Bakari Burns campaign
The runoff race for Orlando City Council District 6 has ended with a runaway winner.

Nonprofit executive Bakari Burns won tonight’s runoff vote with 68 percent of the vote, defeating former Sen. Gary Siplin's 31 percent. Just over 2,900 votes have been tallied so far from Tuesday's election. No other candidates were on the ballot.

Burns will be a first-time commissioner for the primarily west-Orlando District 6, located in and around the neighborhoods of Holden Heights, Richmond Heights, International Drive, and the areas around Millenia and Universal Studios Resort.

Read more about Burns in our pre-election profile, and check official results on the Orange County Supervisor of Elections' website.



