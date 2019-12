Orlando musician and visual artist Mike Dunn deepens his impact with big fourth year of Folk Yeah

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Mike Dunn at Folk Yeah Vol. 4

Zach Williams at Folk Yeah Vol. 4

Erica Blinn at Folk Yeah Vol. 4

Joel Adam Russell at Folk Yeah Vol. 4

Terri Binion and Mike Dunn at Folk Yeah Vol. 4

The States at Folk Yeah Vol. 4

Terri Binion at Folk Yeah Vol. 4

The Careful Ones at Folk Yeah Vol. 4

Folk Yeah Vol. 4

The States at Folk Yeah Vol. 4

Patrick Hagerman at Folk Yeah Vol. 4

Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists at Folk Yeah Vol. 4

Folk Yeah

In its fourth year,burgeoning annual songwriter festivalhas officially gone from good to great. And opening night was a vibrant mix of local stars, choice imported talent and fresh new faces.Among the out-of-state acts, there were even some national-level names, a growing feature of Folk Yeah as it gets bigger. The most high-profile waslead singer of thewho delivered a quietly stirring blend of blues, folk and pop. Others included Nashville’swhose red, white and blue-blooded rock & roll I caught earlier this year atown great weekly songwriter gathering thedetailed here . And Dallas-bred musicianwove Americana with a quivering rasp that threads a nice, plaintive needle between heart and grain.As nice and necessary as the national infusion was for a blooming festival, though, ouractually provided most of the night’s splendor, with some of the Floridian discoveries shining particularly bright.One such case was young Ocala band theWith a sound as indie as it is Americana, they build slow-burning anthems of towering tenderness with drama and scale that can crest up to two drummers.But even among big area names that came deluxe likeand theone of the evening’s most arresting acts was one of the quietest. Under the moniker theLakeland songwriterwaxed tender with a solo set of soul-stroked folk-pop. It was the most delicate performance I saw, but it was done in the night’sa model of singing that’s utterly angelic.Here, the music is always first. But at the peril of sounding like an interior design piece for a minute, theat this year’s Folk Yeah deserves its own ovation.Mike Dunn has truly been ripening as ain recent years. His portrait photography has gotten lots of due attention for its signature modern-rustic elegance, and that’s spilled over into some video direction (to wit, this summer’s excellent video for Terri Binion’s “ Tiny Little Landmines ”). Well, that sense of mise en scène and set design has bled further onto theand into theof Folk Yeah, really giving the festival yet another dimension of the Dunn touch.But back to the music. With its quality and size, what Folk Yeah underscores is that the Central Florida roots and Americana scene is currently on its way to its most notablesince the mid-2000s heyday. And in addition to showcasing it like no other, Mike Dunn and Folk Yeah are furthering the cause.