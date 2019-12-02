Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 2, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida state senators will examine repealing the 'Best and Brightest' teacher bonus program

Posted By on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 11:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Legislation that would get rid of the embattled "Best and Brightest" teacher bonus program is set to have its first hearing before the Senate Education Committee next week.

The proposal, sponsored by Senate Appropriations Chairman Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, would help carry out one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ key teacher compensation proposals.

DeSantis wants to repeal the Best and Brightest program and replace it with a new $300 million plan. DeSantis is proposing to target higher bonuses to teachers and principals who work at public schools in low-income areas. The bonuses would be based, at least in part, on gains that schools make in the state’s school-grading calculations and would be up to $7,500 for teachers and up to $10,000 for principals.

To make room for the governor’s initiative, the Legislature would need to repeal the Best and Brightest program, which was created by lawmakers in 2015. Bradley’s bill (SB 486) is scheduled to go before the Education Committee on Dec. 9. It needs to pass three committees before it could get a vote in the full Senate. A House version has not been filed for the upcoming legislative session, which starts Jan. 14.



Bradley has said the repeal of the Best and Brightest program is needed because “it has managed to frustrate many good teachers with seemingly random outcomes.” He added the program has “made many good teachers feel less appreciated.”

Last month, a federal judge gave preliminary approval to a $15.5 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit that alleged the Best and Brightest program discriminated against black, Hispanic and older teachers. The lawsuit was focused on a decision by state lawmakers – that was repealed this spring – to partly base Best and Brightest bonuses on teachers’ scores on the SAT and ACT college-admission exams.

In addition to replacing the Best and Brightest bonus program, DeSantis also wants lawmakers to approve a $602 million plan that would set a minimum salary of $47,500 for public school teachers. Together, the governor’s teacher-compensation plans amount to nearly $1 billion.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ahead of his Orlando show, 'SNL' comic Pete Davidson is making audience members sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements Read More

  2. Alanis Morissette to bring Garbage and Liz Phair along to Central Florida for a big summer show Read More

  3. Orlando musician and visual artist Mike Dunn deepens his impact with big fourth year of Folk Yeah Read More

  4. Mile for mile, Florida's Brightline is the nation's deadliest train line Read More

  5. Amtrak announces 'Track Friday' sale, offering cheap train rides across the country Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation