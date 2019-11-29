Bloggytown

Friday, November 29, 2019

Amtrak announces 'Track Friday' sale, offering cheap train rides across the country

Posted By on Fri, Nov 29, 2019 at 7:44 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO OF AMTRAK TRAIN AT TAMPA UNION STATION BY TAMPAGS VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo of Amtrak train at Tampa Union Station by TampAGS via Wikimedia Commons
Amtrak just announced a "Track Friday" sale starting Friday, Nov. 29 until Cyber Monday, Dec. 2 – to help you get the hell outta town.

During those dates, travelers can book tickets to see loved ones (or travel far, far away from loved ones) for as low as $19. You can book select trains nationwide for travel between Dec. 9 and April 30.
click to enlarge MAP OF AMTRAK FLORIDA ROUTES COURTESY OF AMTRAK
  • Map of Amtrak Florida routes courtesy of Amtrak
During the promotion, you can ride from Miami to New York for $105. Or be frugal and keep it in the South, with a route from Memphis to New Orleans for $42 during the sale.

Overall, the sale takes about 35 percent off the price of nationwide travel.
click to enlarge MAP OF NATIONAL AMTRAK ROUTES COURTESY OF AMTRAK
  • Map of national Amtrak routes courtesy of Amtrak
The Auto Train is excluded from the sale, so it's for those who don't need to haul a car. There's also a 25 percent cancelation fee, which makes it less risky to try out the train.

