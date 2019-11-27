The Heard

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

The Heard

Local college radio station WPRK to celebrate 67 years of challenging sounds next month at Stardust Video

Posted By on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 1:46 PM

click image The Spoon Dogs - PHOTO COURTESY THE SPOON DOGS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the Spoon Dogs/Facebook
  • The Spoon Dogs
Rollins College radio station WPRK 91.5 FM is turning 67 next month and throwing a show to celebrate nearly seven decades of being the "best in basement radio" and a haven for independent and non-commercial music. In line with the station's mission to present new sounds, the live music at this event will be courtesy of young, rising musicians Spoon Dogs, Sad Halen and EJ Harvey.

You are cordially invited to WPRK's 67th Birthday Party at Stardust Video on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The show looks to be free from the event page, but bring a few bucks to throw at the bands, if nothing else.


