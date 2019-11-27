Local college radio station WPRK to celebrate 67 years of challenging sounds next month at Stardust Video

Rollins College radio station WPRK 91.5 FM is turning 67 next month and throwing a show to celebrate nearly seven decades of being the "best in basement radio" and a haven for independent and non-commercial music. In line with the station's mission to present new sounds, the live music at this event will be courtesy of young, rising musicians Spoon Dogs, Sad Halen and EJ Harvey.
