Orlando ramen OG Sapporo will say sayonara in December

Ramen joints were hard to come by earlier in the decade, but Sapporo Ramen in the Chinatown Plaza was one of the few that gave buffs a proper fix.Now comes word that the owners of the unpretentious ramen-ya are retiring and will close shop December 28.Great news for them; bad news for all the tonkotsu, shio, shoyu and miso hounds who regularly flocked to the fuss-free joint for affordable slurps of glory.I reviewed Sapporo back in July of 2013 and said this:And of the burgeoning ramen trend about to hit:The city's ramen boom soon followed and bowls took on flashier miens, but Sapporo remained popular even after being forced to temporarily close by health inspectors last year.Sayonara Sapporo, we'll miss you.

