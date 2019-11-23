The Vegan Hot Dog Cart is looking for someone to sling doggies downtown

click image
-
Photo via the Vegan Hot Dog Cart/Instagram
-
The Vegan Hot Dog Cart, with members of Boston Manor and Eat Your Heart Out
Good news for anyone who's ever wanted to get a bigger bite of the Vegan Hot Dog Cart: the beloved downtown peddler is currently looking for a new dog slinger, and they say "the pay is great!"
According to the posting, the job "requires patience, hard work, late night hours, and a personal vehicle with towing capabilities," as well as a culinary or customer service background.
Stumbling upon the Vegan Hot Dog cart in the post-midnight hours has been an Orlando rite of passage for 22 years. Sure, you've been drunk in public, but have you ever sopped up the booze in your belly with an Old Reliable, their chili-cheese-dog masterpiece? For a buck extra, they'll load everything, "Drunk Style," on your dog or sausage.
Dog slingers can expect to serve up meatless treats to first responders, bouncers, concertgoers and musicians from around the world.
A project of famed Southern vegan eatery Dixie Dharma
, the Vegan Hot Dog Cart sets up shop every night outside 14 E. Washington Street, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. The cart also opens every Saturday morning at the Winter Park Farmer's Market.
Check out the job posting on their Facebook page
. To the determined job-seeker who gets the gig: we'll see you soon, along with half of downtown.
click image
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
-
Photo via the Vegan Hot Dog Cart/Instagram