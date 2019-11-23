The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, November 23, 2019

The Gist

A major international airline announced it will move all flights to 'Orlando' Melbourne International Airport

Posted By on Sat, Nov 23, 2019 at 3:57 PM

click to enlarge TUI PLANE PHOTO VIA MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
  • TUI plane photo via Melbourne International Airport
Melbourne International Airport (MLB) has been trying for years to present itself as an alternative to the busier Orlando airports like Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Sanford’s Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB).

Nearly five years after controversially changing its name to Orlando Melbourne International Airport, the small airport, 70 miles away from Orlando, seems to finally be achieving its goal.

British airline TUI announced this month that, beginning in 2022, it will move all Central Florida flights from Sanford International to Melbourne. These are the first transatlantic flights for the Brevard County airport. TUI has yet to confirm its schedule but did announce it would be using Boeing 787 Dreamliners for the flights.

The change from Sanford to Melbourne is a significant blow for Sanford, where TUI serves as the single airline connecting the airport to Europe via ten TUI destinations, all but one within the U.K. Last year, Sanford International suffered a similar loss when Interjet moved its Orlando services to MCO.



Currently, four airlines serve Sanford International, with TUI only surpassed in by Allegiant in the number of flights it services at the airport. Both of the other airlines listed on Orlando Sanford International Airport’s website have no listed flights to or from Sanford on their websites with one, Sun Country, listing service to and from MCO. Both of those airlines are categorized as seasonal on Sanford’s website.

Sanford has been trying to attract more airlines in recent years, via a $4.5 million federal investment that will include an additional tarmac to increase flight capacity. Plans for a hotel and retail corridor on airport property have also been proposed, though so far none of those plans have moved forward.
click to enlarge FLINTHAM, WILSON, DONOVAN AND RYALS PHOTO VIA MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
  • Flintham, Wilson, Donovan and Ryals photo via Melbourne International Airport
Despite the limited number of airlines, Sanford ranks among the busiest airports in the state, with more than three million passengers in 2018. That still ranks well behind MCO’s 47.7 million annual passengers. Sanford will clearly take a hit when TUI moves its operations to Melbourne, which had only half a million passengers last year despite a terminal designed for four times that many.

Melbourne, where currently the only year-round service is limited exclusively to Atlanta and Charlotte, has been undergoing its own improvements, including announcing plans for a fly-in hotel with a rooftop restaurant and event space. The airport is currently seeking investor proposals for the unique hotel that will also provide views of nearby rocket launches. More than $100 million in investments have occurred at MLB in recent years, with even more investments now slated for the airport thanks to the TUI agreement. MLB leadership also promised to welcome the ULI passengers to Florida with orange juice and what will be "practically the newest and most modern airport in Florida.”
Melbourne is quite far from Orlando, something that has caused a lawsuit over the airport’s use of Orlando in its name. click to tweet
In announcing the shift from Sanford to Melbourne, TUI leadership noted the massive updates as part of its decision to move its Florida service to the airport.

“At TUI we’re committed to offering our customers an outstanding airline and holiday experience and we are delighted to be working with Orlando Melbourne Airport on their exciting expansion plans,” said Dawn Wilson, managing director at TUI Airways. “Our new Orlando gateway will be perfectly situated to offer TUI UK customers total flexibility in designing their holiday around any combination of theme parks, beaches or cruising.”
click to enlarge NUMBER ONE APPROACH PHOTO VIA MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
  • Number One Approach photo via Melbourne International Airport
Melbourne is quite far from Orlando, something that has caused a lawsuit over the airport’s use of Orlando in its name. That longer distance could mean Brits flying TUI may have difficulties getting from the airport to Orlando, thanks in part to the lack of a Virgin Trains USA (previously Brightline) train station in Brevard County. The location though may benefit Brevard’s attractions, and hotels as Melbourne Airport Authority Chairman Jack L. Ryals explained. “This is a major win for Melbourne and our entire region.” He went on, “tourism is our region’s biggest asset, and I look forward to the day when UK travelers are admiring our beaches, enjoying our restaurants, relaxing at our hotels and catching a Space Coast thrill at our attractions.”

TUI has yet to give any indication on when it will announce the scheduled flights connecting to Melbourne. Sanford International also has yet to announce any plans on future airlines that may take over TUI’s slots. As the two smaller airports fight amongst each other, MCO pushes forward with its own expansion. It’s $2.1 billion expansion, adding 19 gates and paving the way for more than 40 more, should open by late 2021.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida dog puts car in reverse, drives in circles for an hour Read More

  2. Two Florida women are suing an Orlando strip club for denying them entry without a man Read More

  3. People are irrationally happy about White Castle bringing sliders back to Orlando Read More

  4. Downtown Orlando's Church Street will become a winter wonderland all December long Read More

  5. The world’s largest Christmas light maze is coming to St. Pete on Nov. 22 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation