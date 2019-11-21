The Courtesy bar downtown brings back kitschy Christmas cocktails with Miracle on Orange

For the third consecutive year, the Courtesy bar will transform its Orange Avenue location into Miracle on Orange, a boozy downtown winter wonderland.The cocktail bar is a year-round spot for both tasty and ornate mixology. Come Christmastime, the Courtesy cranks up its cocktail game with seasonal creations to go with ugly-sweater-kitsch decor and glassware.Courtesy Christmas favorites including the Bad Santa and the Christmapolitan will be back again. New cocktail and glassware standouts for 2020 include Miracle’s SanTaRex, rye whiskey, Oloroso sherry, spiced and hard apple cider, lemon juice & baked apple bitters, served in a stand-out bright green Tyrannosaurus Rex ceramic mug.Miracle on Orange at the Courtesy begins Nov. 29.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press