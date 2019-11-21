Email
Thursday, November 21, 2019

The Courtesy bar downtown brings back kitschy Christmas cocktails with Miracle on Orange

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 8:30 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF MIRACLE
  • Photo courtesy of Miracle
For the third consecutive year, the Courtesy bar will transform its Orange Avenue location into Miracle on Orange, a boozy downtown winter wonderland.

The cocktail bar is a year-round spot for both tasty and ornate mixology. Come Christmastime, the Courtesy cranks up its cocktail game with seasonal creations to go with ugly-sweater-kitsch decor and glassware.

Courtesy Christmas favorites including the Bad Santa and the Christmapolitan will be back again. New cocktail and glassware standouts for 2020 include Miracle’s SanTaRex, rye whiskey, Oloroso sherry, spiced and hard apple cider, lemon juice & baked apple bitters, served in a stand-out bright green Tyrannosaurus Rex ceramic mug.

Miracle on Orange at the Courtesy begins Nov. 29.



