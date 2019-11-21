The Gist

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Downtown Orlando's Church Street will become a winter wonderland all December long

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 4:39 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY CHURCH STREET DISTRICT
Downtown Orlando will be a hand-to-god actual winter wonderland throughout December, courtesy of the Church Street District.

Snow will fall, the famous Jack Katanzas star will glitter over Orange Avenue, and horses pulling carriages will supplant the usual pedicab drivers. A music and light show coordinated with "snowfall" will take place nightly at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. (don't know about you, but we'll be there in our finest Xmas shorts and flip-flops). Expect live entertainment from 6-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and FREEEE horse and carriage rides Thursdays and Fridays 6-10 p.m.

Commissioner Regina Hill will kick off the festivities with a "30 Days of Christmas" tree lighting ceremony on the steps of the newly opened Floridabilt, Monday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. (And we wouldn't be us if we didn't say: Maybe next year the more than 20,000 Jewish residents of Orlando can expect a bit of menorah-and-dreidl action in their downtown.)

Related The Floridabilt takes over Church Street’s historic railroad depot with nightlife ambitions and a strong historical backbone
The Floridabilt opens soon in the Church Street Rail Depot
The Floridabilt takes over Church Street’s historic railroad depot with nightlife ambitions and a strong historical backbone
By Seth Kubersky
Live Active Cultures
As of now, scheduled activities include a Santa story time at the Floridabilt 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by cookie decorating at Lion's Pride noon-2 p.m. — but there are sure to be plenty more added as the month draws nearer.



Keep informed at the Orlando Main Streets website. And remember, this holiday extravaganza runs all the way through Dec. 31, meaning snow on New Year's Eve! Hello, romance.

