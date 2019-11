Depeche Mode's 'Spirits in the Forest' documents their world tour at Maitland's Enzian

After nearly 40 years in existence, pioneering synth-pop band Depeche Mode is still able to sell out venues – specifically, the Enzian. The Thursday screening of Anton Corbijn’s documentary about the Mode’s 2017 world tour sold so quickly that a second date had to be added to accommodate demand. Spirits in the Forest contains plenty of concert footage from the final two shows of the tour – taking place at Berlin’s Waldbühne amphitheatre – but it also tells the story of six everyday fans who won the chance to take over Depeche Mode’s social media feeds for a day that year. For those who had tickets to the tour’s stop in Tampa – canceled due to Hurricane Irma that year – this is a must-see.9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $12

