Avant-guitar legend Eugene Chadbourne to play Orlando in December

Underground lifer and experimental guitarist/composer Eugene Chadbourne is heading south for the winter for a small clutch of Florida dates, including, happily an engagement in the City Beautiful. A rare treat indeed!
Chadbourne's musical life has been a long series of surprises since the 1970s, including time in Shockabilly, collaborations with outsider jazz titans like Anthony Braxton and John Zorn, to his own "LSD C&W"-style solo albums. No two sets we've seen have been the same. It will definitely be a night to remember.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.