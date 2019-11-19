The Heard

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Avant-guitar legend Eugene Chadbourne to play Orlando in December

Posted By on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 5:30 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WILL'S PUB/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Will's Pub/Facebook
Underground lifer and experimental guitarist/composer Eugene Chadbourne is heading south for the winter for a small clutch of Florida dates, including, happily an engagement in the City Beautiful. A rare treat indeed!

Chadbourne's musical life has been a long series of surprises since the 1970s, including time in Shockabilly, collaborations with outsider jazz titans like Anthony Braxton and John Zorn, to his own "LSD C&W"-style solo albums. No two sets we've seen have been the same. It will definitely be a night to remember.

Eugene Chadbourne plays Will's Pub on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


