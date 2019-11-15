'The Stompdown Experience' comes to Orlando for this year's Florida Classic weekend

click image
Photo via The Stompdown Experience/Facebook
National step show The Stompdown Experience
is coming to Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The event, which has been around for over three years, will feature middle, high school, independent and college step crews and dance groups competing for the title of Stompdown champions. Scholarships usually worth $500 to $1,000 will also be awarded to some students, president and producer of the event Djuan Ballinger says.
"The Stompdown's importance to the community is we want to 'stomp down' the violence in the community, educate, and empower our youth," he adds.
The show will start at 7:30 p.m. and run until 10 p.m., and tickets are available on their website
. The Stompdown Experience
tour will continue in Tampa next January and Jacksonville next April.
It is one of the many events that are a part of the Florida Classic Weekend.
The Florida Classic is a 94-year-old in-state football game rivalry between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the FAMU Rattlers, and is the largest match among historically black colleges and universities in the country.
It has been an Orlando institution for 21 years, according to their website
. Besides the football game at Camping World Stadium and the official Florida Classic step show, The Stompdown Experience
, other events taking place that weekend include the Florida Blue Battle of the Bands, Florida Classic Night of Distinction and performances by artists Megan Thee Stallion, Da Baby, Plies and more.
For more information on the Florida Classic Weekend, visit https://www.floridaclassicweekend.com/allevents
.
