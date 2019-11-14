The Gist

Thursday, November 14, 2019

The C-SPAN bus visits UCF Downtown and FAMU Law on Thursday

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 10:24 AM

click image PHOTO VIA C-SPAN BUS/TWITTER
  • Photo via C-SPAN Bus/Twitter
C-SPAN’s award-winning bus is partnering with cable provider Spectrum to bring the Campaign 2020 Battleground States Tour to UCF Downtown and FAMU Law on Thursday.

The FAMU Law School stop is from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the UCF Downtown event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The tour made stops on Wednesday at David C Hinson Middle School and Bethune Cookman University in Daytona Beach.

The tour is purposely visiting battleground states in the 2020 election, and the I-4 Corridor has been particularly newsworthy.

"These states will be among the key battlegrounds in the 2020 presidential race," said C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully. "By visiting these communities, C-SPAN will provide another component to our extensive Campaign 2020 coverage and give our viewers an in-depth, unfiltered look at politics, from the early days on the campaign trail right up to Inauguration Day."



For almost 20 years, a C-SPAN Bus has done tours at schools and communities all over the country in partnership with their cable and satellite providers. This year's theme is "What's Your Vision in 2020?" It will give students the opportunity to explore the issue they most want presidential candidates to address during the campaign.
According to their press release, the bus will host guests for live interviews during Washington Journal in some cities. Guests will discuss the role these battleground states have in the upcoming election.

“Spectrum is excited to bring the interactive C-SPAN Bus to Florida and continue our long-standing partnership with C-SPAN,” said Adam Falk, SVP, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications. “We are proud to serve Daytona Beach and Orlando by providing residents and local leaders the C-SPAN Networks and to share their robust educational and political resources with the community.”

The tour kicked off in Iowa this September, and has made stops in many states, including New York, Ohio and Wisconsin. The final stop will be in Washington, D.C. in December. You can find out more on their website, c-span.org.

