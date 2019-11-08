Tip Jar

Friday, November 8, 2019

Bagel Bruno's grand opening is Nov. 23 in College Park

Posted By on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BAGEL BRUNO/TWITTER
  • Photo via Bagel Bruno/Twitter
Bagel Bruno, the collab between two of our most notable local businesses —Foxtail Coffee and Pizza Bruno — is ready for prime time.

And by "prime time," I mean the grand opening celebration is finally scheduled: Nov. 23 and 24.

Pizza Bruno owner Bruno Zacchini will serve what he describes as an "Orlando-style bagel," which is similar to a Montreal-style bagel but vegan: The dough contains no egg or honey, is naturally leavened, and is poached in dark brown sugar before being hearth-baked.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BAGEL BRUNO/TWITTER
  • Photo via Bagel Bruno/Twitter
Six varieties will initially be served — plain, salt, rye, sesame seed, everything and cinnamon-golden raisin — after which, Zacchini says, seasonal varieties will make their way onto the menu.

A bevy of sammies (and Foxtail's coffees, of course) will also be served.



There are also unconfirmed reports of a soft opening starting as soon as Monday, Nov. 11, at which Bagel Bruno will remain open from 7 a.m. until they sell out – but give them some time to get their feet under them, OK?

Have a look at the menu, then plan your journey to Edgewater Drive.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BAGEL BRUNO/TWITTER
  • Photo via Bagel Bruno/Twitter
