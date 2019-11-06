Bloggytown

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

With accusations of antisemitism against Seminole County Rep. Scott Plakon, the 2020 election season has begun

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge SCOTT PLAKON PHOTO VIA FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Scott Plakon photo via Florida House of Representatives
Local Election Day was only yesterday in cities across Central Florida, including Orlando and Oviedo, and the 2020 local races are already heating up.

Repeat Florida state House candidate Tracey Kagan – who is back for round two after losing the Seminole County House District 29 seat to state Rep. Scott Plakon in 2018 – said she picked up on antisemitic rhetoric from Plakon this week.

Plakon had earlier responded to an ethics complaint filed by a Washington D.C.-based group by saying Kagan works with "Soros-backed groups directly from the D.C. swamp" to fund her campaign. Plakon is referencing billionaire political donor and philanthropist George Soros.

Kagan heard the dog-whistle, grabbed and spiked it.



"As a Jewish American,” she said in a statement, "I am deeply offended by Scott Plakon's anti-Semitic claim that I am working with 'Soros-backed groups.'"

Soros is a Jewish bankroller of liberal campaigns. Because he has money and often spends it against Republican candidates, the GOP and their base voters often see Soros as their boogeyman. Because he is Jewish, the ready-use stereotype that Jewish people have lots of money and run the banks and use their wealth to toy with elections and governance in order to gain Jewish global dominance has been a lazy smear tactic of Soros detractors.

This isn’t the first time Plakon appeared to be repping Jewish hatred. Last year, it was discovered he was a member of a Facebook group called Teens for America First with racially charged and antisemitic content like a meme suggesting that 9/11 happened because of Jewish people.

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT OF THE TEENS FOR AMERICA FACEBOOK PAGE
  • Screenshot of the Teens for America Facebook page

Kagan also responded to the notion that she is backed by big donors, saying “small, grassroots donors” funded her 2018 campaign. “Unlike Scott Plakon,” she said, providing a counter-shot of her own.

Plakon took aim at Kagan while dodging heat from an ethics complaint from a Washington D.C. watchdog group Campaign for Accountability on Nov. 4, alleging Plakon sent campaign money to companies he owned and didn’t include a bunch of real estate on his financial disclosure forms for years.

Plakon says he did nothing wrong, that all of the properties mentioned in the complaint - spread over Seminole, Volusia and Lake counties - were listed in the overall valuation of his company Nationwide Publishing and all its subsidiaries. The complaint says Plakon put some $35,000 in campaign funds to Nationwide and its subsidiaries. But, said the businessman and District 29 representative since 2014, the money legally covered campaign costs to pay for things like printing equipment and truck rentals.

After defending himself in a statement, Plakon went on the offensive, first calling Campaign for Accountability a “radical left-wing” group backed by Soros. He then said the filing of the complaint shortly after his own opponent's filing causes him to be suspicious.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence,” said Plakon.

Oh, and it’s only the first week of their campaign. Plakon filed in February, Kagan on Nov. 1.

