Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Bloggytown

Running out of phone numbers, state adds new area code in Northwest Florida

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAID MILINKIC/UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Maid Milinkic/Unsplash
State regulators Tuesday approved moving forward with a new 448 area code in Northwest Florida, while Tampa also could see an additional area code in the coming years.

The reason? Current numbers are running out, in part because of millions of Floridians toting around cell phones.

“My family has six phone numbers,” Florida Public Service Commission member Donald Polmann said Tuesday before the regulatory panel approved a plan for the new area code in Northwest Florida.

The current 850 area code, which covers 18 counties and is used in cities such as Tallahassee, Panama City and Pensacola, is expected to run out of numbers in the third quarter of 2021, according to a commission staff analysis. As a result, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, which oversees telephone numbering across the U.S. and other countries, proposed creating an additional area code using what is known as an “all-services overlay.”



That means people in Northwest Florida who have phones with the 850 area code will be able to keep their numbers. But new phones throughout the region will be assigned to the new 448 area code. All local calls in the region will require 10-digit dialing.

The new area code is expected to begin in mid-2021, according to the commission.

Tuesday’s vote came a little more than a week after the North American Numbering Plan Administrator filed a separate proposal with the commission to create an additional area code in the Tampa area. The proposal said numbers in the 813 area code are forecast to be exhausted during the third quarter of 2022.

“The recommended all-services overlay would superimpose a new NPA (area code) over the same geographic area covered by the existing 813 NPA,” the proposal said. “The all-services overlay has a projected life of 37 years. … All existing customers would retain the 813 area code and would not have to change their telephone numbers. Consistent with FCC (Federal Communications Commission) regulations, the relief plan would require 10-digit dialing for all calls within and between the 813 NPA and the new NPA.”

Tuesday’s vote to move forward with the 448 area code also came after a new 689 area code took effect in June in Central Florida.

That new code was an overlay of the 407 and 321 area codes in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties and parts of Lake and Volusia counties.

The 850 area code in Northwest Florida was split from the 904 area code in 1997. Public Service Commission Chairman Art Graham said Tuesday that most people had one home phone at that time, compared to the millions of mobile phones now in the state.

“Florida’s 850 area code is running out of telephone numbers, so this plan is needed to ensure a continuing supply of numbers,” Graham said in a statement after the commission vote.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Virgin Trains' latest plans will bring Orlando visitors directly to PortMiami, while leaving Port Canaveral behind Read More

  2. Pac-Man-inspired maze coming to Orlando next year will give you nightmares Read More

  3. New benefit for Disney Cruise Line workers could improve mental-health conditions for Florida crew members Read More

  4. City of Orlando to close section of Mills Avenue for three months, starting Wednesday Read More

  5. Pop icon Cher announces tour date in Central Florida next spring Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation