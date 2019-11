Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer keeps his seat in a landslide, while District 6 heads to a runoff

The Orlando mayor's race came to an unsurprising finish, with Mayor Buddy Dyer capturing nearly 72 percent of votes cast in Tuesday's election.City Council District 6 will wait to get their new commissioner, with Bakari Burns , winning 45.92 percent, under the 50 percent threshold for an outright win. Burns, CEO of Health Care Center for the Homeless, will face off against for state Sen. Gary Siplin in the runoff election slated for Dec. 3.A paltry 12.63 percent of eligible Orlando voters actually showed up or mailed in a ballot. These are the unofficial results, per the Orange County Supervisor of Elections • Buddy Dyer: 15,952 votes, or 71.80 percent• Samuel B. Ings: 3,880 votes, or 17.46 percent• Aretha Simons: 2,385 votes, or 10.74 percent• Bakari Burns: 1,532 votes, or 45.92 percent• Gary Siplin: 1,316 votes, or 39.45 percent• Lawanna Gelzer: 488 votes, or 14.63 percentDistrict 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan won reelection automatically when her opponent, Corey DeVogel, dropped out of the race on Oct. 8.

