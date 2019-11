Pop icon Cher announces tour date in Central Florida next spring

This spring you can dance and you can jive with the dancing queen herself. Legendary pop icon and award-winning actress Cher will be performing at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on March 26 after extending her cross-country tour (which skipped Tampa and landed in Orlando in January of ttis year).Nile Rodgers & Chic — which visited St. Petersburg when that Cher concert hit Orlando — will open the Amalie Arena show.The “Here We Go Again Tour,” which pays tribute to her recent role in the moviewill feature performances of her own classic songs along with a few tracks off her ABBA tribute album,Tickets to see Cher at Amalie Arena start at $39.95 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. at the Amalie box office and online. A press release says Cher will offer her fan club members access to tickets with a presale starting Tuesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m.More information is available at amaliearena.com.

