Pop icon Cher announces tour date in Central Florida next spring

This spring you can dance and you can jive with the dancing queen herself. Legendary pop icon and award-winning actress Cher will be performing at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on March 26 after extending her cross-country tour (which skipped Tampa and landed in Orlando in January of ttis year).
The “Here We Go Again Tour,” which pays tribute to her recent role in the movie Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, will feature performances of her own classic songs along with a few tracks off her ABBA tribute album, Dancing Queen.
Tickets to see Cher at Amalie Arena start at $39.95 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. at the Amalie box office and online. A press release says Cher will offer her fan club members access to tickets with a presale starting Tuesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m.
