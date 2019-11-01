New Orlando festival Rebel Rock to debut in 2020, Limp Bizkit named as headliner

There's a new rock festival on the block here in Florida, and it's going to be based right here in Orlando. Rebel Rock is set for next September and it's just announced some big-time Floridian headliners as part of initial lineup announcements to whet the appetites of Central Florida heavy music fans.
Limp Bizkit is set to headline, and fellow Floridians Trivium and All That Remains will also be playing, as will I Prevail, Sevendust, Fuel, Anti-Flag and Them Evils.
