The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 1, 2019

The Heard

New Orlando festival Rebel Rock to debut in 2020, Limp Bizkit named as headliner

Posted By on Fri, Nov 1, 2019 at 3:30 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY LIMP BIZKIT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Limp Bizkit/Facebook
There's a new rock festival on the block here in Florida, and it's going to be based right here in Orlando. Rebel Rock is set for next September and it's just announced some big-time Floridian headliners as part of initial lineup announcements to whet the appetites of Central Florida heavy music fans.

Limp Bizkit is set to headline, and fellow Floridians Trivium and All That Remains will also be playing, as will I Prevail, Sevendust, Fuel, Anti-Flag and Them Evils.

Rebel Rock fest happens on Friday-Saturday Sept. 18-19, 2020, at the Orlando Amphitheater. More information on tickets can be found here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Bengal tiger at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay died after an 'atypical interaction' with her brother Read More

  2. Uniqlo to open a second Orlando-area store at the Florida Mall Read More

  3. Orlando’s Sesame Street Land was the proof-of-concept for SeaWorld’s new Sesame Place attractions Read More

  4. Rockers the Pretenders and Journey have a date with Central Florida next summer Read More

  5. Mongolian rock stars the Hu to play Orlando for the first time in November Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation