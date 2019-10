Book your hotel rooms, mom and dad. Classic rock favorites Journey have a summertime Tampa Bay concert on the books, and the band is bringing another revered act, the Pretenders, along for the ride.Today, Live Nation announced an Aug. 21, 2020, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre concert from the two bands, and added that tickets (which start at $35) go on sale November 8 at 10 a.m.More information is available via livenation.com. The show is Journey’s first show in Tampa since wowing 17,500 Tampa fans at Amalie Arena last August.

